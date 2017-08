April 24 (Reuters) - Kandi Technologies Group Inc:

* Kandi Technologies - electric vehicles made by Kandi Electric Vehicles Group got total subsidy payments of RMB 603.5 million from Chinese government for 2015

* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - payment of RMB 239 million of total subsidy payments was received on April 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: