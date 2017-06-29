June 29Kanemi Co Ltd

* Says its top shareholder FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co.,Ltd. will increase voting power in the company to 52.5 percent from 26.1 percent and will be the parent company of the company

* Says ITOCHU Corp, third biggest shareholder of the company, will cut voting power in the company to 0 percent from 10.2 percent

* Says current chairman Ryoji Miwa, the second biggest shareholder of the company, will cut voting power to 2.4 percent from 12.2 percent, and will become fourth biggest shareholder of the company

* Effective date will be as of the last day of July

