June 29Kanemi Co Ltd
* Says its top shareholder FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co.,Ltd.
will increase voting power in the company to 52.5
percent from 26.1 percent and will be the parent company of the
company
* Says ITOCHU Corp, third biggest shareholder of
the company, will cut voting power in the company to 0 percent
from 10.2 percent
* Says current chairman Ryoji Miwa, the second biggest
shareholder of the company, will cut voting power to 2.4 percent
from 12.2 percent, and will become fourth biggest shareholder of
the company
* Effective date will be as of the last day of July
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qBd7HM
(Beijing Headline News)