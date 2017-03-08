FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers says secured CBA finance for Smith Bay wharf
March 8, 2017 / 12:22 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers says secured CBA finance for Smith Bay wharf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd

* CBA finance secured for Smith Bay wharf

* Entered into a funding agreement with Commonwealth Bank of Australia

* The bank will lend up to $57.1 mln in total

* Funding agreement will support 100% of anticipated construction cost of $30mln for co's proposed Smith Bay Wharf

* Deal contains provisions for up to $25mln of facilities should co elect to borrow against its expanded portfolio of land and timber assets in future Source text(bit.ly/2mgFTyv) Further company coverage:

