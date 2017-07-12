BRIEF-Yitoa Intelligent Control sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to down 24.4 pct to 20.5 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 24.4 percent to 20.5 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (100.7 million yuan)
July 12 Kanmonkai Co Ltd
* Says it established three split preparatory companies on July 12
FRANKFURT, July 12 BMW Group, which owns the Mini, Rolls-Royce and BMW brands, said its June car sales rose 2.1 percent worldwide, despite a 16.5 percent sales dip in Germany and a decline in sales in the new BMW 5 series.