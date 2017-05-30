FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
May 30, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern:

* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board

* Kansas City Southern - ‍new directors bring board to 12 members, of which 11 are independent​

* Mitch Krebs, Lydia Beebe, Janet Kennedy and Henry Maier have been elected to Kansas City Southern board of directors

* Kansas City Southern - Janet Kennedy is president of Microsoft Canada, a subsidiary of Microsoft Corporation

* Mitchell J. Krebs is current president and chief executive officer of Coeur Mining, Inc

* Kansas City Southern - Maier is president and chief executive officer of Fedex Ground, a subsidiary of Fedex Corp

* Lydia I. Beebe joins board after serving in various executive roles at Chevron Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

