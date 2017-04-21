FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kansas City Southern Q1 earnings per share $1.38
April 21, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Kansas City Southern Q1 earnings per share $1.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern:

* Kansas City Southern reports record first quarter revenues, carloads, operating income, operating ratio and earnings per share

* Q1 earnings per share $1.38

* Q1 revenue $610 million versus I/B/E/S view $593.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.17

* Qtrly overall carload volumes were 541 thousand, 6% higher compared to Q1 2016

* Kansas City Southern - record Q1 operating ratio of 65.4%, a 1.2 point improvement over Q1 2016

* Kansas City Southern - Q1 2017 revenues increased in four commodity groups, led by a 64% increase in energy and a 25% increase in automotive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

