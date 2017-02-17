Feb 17 KAP Beteiligungs AG:
* FY EBIT amounted to 18.0 million euros (2015: 12.0 million
euros), which is 50 pct higher than in the previous year
* FY earnings before income taxes amounted to 20.6 million
euros (2015: 10.8 million euros)
* FY earnings adjusted for special income rose by 46 pct
from 8.8 million euros to 12.9 million euros
* Is also planning an increase in sales and improvement in
profitability in current financial year
* Planning an increase in sales and a renewed improvement in
profitability in FY 2017. Result should at least be in the
vicinity of the 2016 result, only this time without special
income
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)