BRIEF-Anpario says Richard Rose will step down non-executive chairman
* Says Richard Rose will step down on 1 September 2017 after 11 years as non-executive Chairman
June 29 KAPPAHL:
* KAPPAHL AB (PUBL) Q3 OPERATING PROFIT FOR QUARTER WAS SEK 119 (103) MILLION
* KAPPAHL AB (PUBL) Q3 SALES CHANGE IN COMPARABLE STORES 0.5 PER CENT
* Q3 NET SALES SEK 1.22 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.20 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 29 British supermarket Tesco and its takeover target Booker have asked the UK competition regulator to "fast track" examination of their 3.7 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) deal to a more detailed second stage, they said on Thursday.