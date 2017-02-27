Feb 27 Kapsch TrafficCom AG:

* Announces that its subsidiary Kapsch TrafficCom North America was awarded contract to design, build and support agency-wide transportation management software for port authority of new york and new jersey

* Potential total value is approximately 8.2 million euros ($8.67 million) Source text - bit.ly/2mlvG6F Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)