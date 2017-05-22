BRIEF-Kar Auction Services announces pricing and upsizing of debt financing

May 22 (Reuters) - Kar Auction Services Inc

* Kar Auction Services announces pricing and upsizing of debt financing

* Has priced its previously announced offering of 5.125 pct senior notes due 2025

* Size of offering has been increased from $800 million to $950 million.

* Intends to use net proceeds from notes offering to repay portion of existing term loans outstanding under senior secured credit facilities

* Expects to increase revolving commitments under senior secured credit facilities from $300 million to $350 million

* Notes are expected to be issued at an issue price of 100 pct