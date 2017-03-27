FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Karel Elektronik wins contract worth 21.0 million lira
#Communications Equipment
March 27, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Karel Elektronik wins contract worth 21.0 million lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Karel Elektronik:

* Wins tender contract for 21.0 million lira ($5.85 million) plus VAT from ASELSANNET Elektronik

* The contract is for infrastructure construction, installation and maintenance / repair works of urban safety management system and installation license plate recognition system

* The main hardware products will be provided by Aselsannet and the above contract price is mainly for infrastructure, installation and service items

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5924 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

