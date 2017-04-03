FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Karen Singer reports 10.2 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of April 3, 2017
April 3, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Karen Singer reports 10.2 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of April 3, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Karen Singer

* Karen Singer reports 10.2 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of April 3, 2017- SEC filing

* Intends to seek representation on Sito Mobile's board of directors - SEC filing

* Is "disappointed" with co's poor operational and financial results and believes that the co's securities may be undervalued

* Believes purported adoption by Sito Mobile of certain amended, restated bylaws on March 23, 2017, appears to be "improper and inappropriate" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.