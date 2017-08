April 5 (Reuters) - KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB

* REG-KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF SET-OFF ISSUE

* CONVERTIBLE HOLDERS ACCEPTED TO OFFSET SEK 67 MILLION OF COMPANY'S CONVERTIBLE DEBT

* SHARE CAPITAL WILL INCREASE BY SEK 5.4 MILLION FROM SEK 26.7 MILLION TO SEK 32.2 MILLION

* SEB EMISSIONER ACTED AS ISSUING AGENT IN CONNECTION WITH SET-OFF ISSUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)