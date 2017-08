BRIEF-Karolinska Development: Chairman and CEO to step down, Viktor Drvota new CEO

April 20 (Reuters) - KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB

* KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES CHAIRMAN BO JESPER HANSEN AND CEO JIM VAN HEUSDEN'S DECISION TO STEP DOWN, AND THE PROMOTION OF VIKTOR DRVOTA TO CEO

* CEO, JIM VAN HEUSDEN, WILL FORMALLY LEAVE COMPANY AT END OF OCTOBER 2017.

* BO JESPER HANSEN, CHAIRMAN, INFORMS THAT HE WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2017 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* PROMOTION OF VIKTOR DRVOTA AS COMPANY'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 2017