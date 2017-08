March 22 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB:

* Karolinska Development company Aprea Therapeutics announces research collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

* Announced a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to study the effects of reactivation of tumor suppressor protein p53 by APR-246 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)