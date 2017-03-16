FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Karyopharm reports Q4 loss of $0.65 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

* Karyopharm reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides Selinexor clinical update

* For quarter, research and development expense was $20.7 million compared to $24.1 million for quarter ended December 31, 2015

* Net loss $0.65 per share for quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Expects operating cash burn for year ending December 31, 2017 to be in range of $85 to 90 million

* Says expects to commence Boston study in early 2017

* Expects that existing cash and cash equivalents will fund its research and development programs and operations until end of 2018

* SDD ARM of Stomp study expected to enroll about 44 patients and Co expects to report top-line data in late 2017 or early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

