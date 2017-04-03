FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Karyopharm says CFO Justin Renz resigned
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
April 3, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Karyopharm says CFO Justin Renz resigned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

* Says CFO Justin Renz resigned

* Karyopharm announces management change

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - Renz will continue to serve company in an advisory capacity in order to ensure a smooth transition

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - Karyopharm has begun a search process for selection and appointment of a new chief financial officer

* Karyopharm Therapeutics - in interim, Michael Todisco, who has served as company's vice president, finance, will lead its internal finance function Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

