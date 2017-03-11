March 11 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials

* All currently enrolled patients with stable disease or better can continue receiving selinexor

* Company has amended investigator's brochure and informed consent documents as requested by fda

* Expects timelines for both ongoing and planned studies to remain materially unchanged

* Karyopharm Therapeutics- received written notice from u.s. Fda that its clinical trials for selinexor have been placed on partial clinical hold

* Karyopharm Therapeutics- fda has indicated partial clinical hold is due to incomplete information in existing version of investigator's brochure

* Karyopharm Therapeutics - partial clinical hold is not result of any patient death or any new information regarding safety profile of selinexor

* Karyopharm Therapeutics inc - as of march 10, co had provided all requested materials to fda believed to be required to lift partial clinical hold

* Karyopharm Therapeutics says co believes its previously disclosed enrollment rates and timelines for its ongoing trials will remain materially unchanged