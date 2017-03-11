March 11 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause
enrollment in Selinexor trials
* All currently enrolled patients with stable disease or
better can continue receiving selinexor
* Company has amended investigator's brochure and informed
consent documents as requested by fda
* Expects timelines for both ongoing and planned studies to
remain materially unchanged
* Karyopharm Therapeutics- received written notice from u.s.
Fda that its clinical trials for selinexor have been placed on
partial clinical hold
* Karyopharm Therapeutics- fda has indicated partial
clinical hold is due to incomplete information in existing
version of investigator's brochure
* Karyopharm Therapeutics - partial clinical hold is not
result of any patient death or any new information regarding
safety profile of selinexor
* Karyopharm Therapeutics inc - as of march 10, co had
provided all requested materials to fda believed to be required
to lift partial clinical hold
* Karyopharm Therapeutics says co believes its previously
disclosed enrollment rates and timelines for its ongoing trials
will remain materially unchanged
