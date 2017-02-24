South Africa's Steinhoff Q1 sales up 45 pct on M&A
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 South African furniture retailer Steinhoff reported a 45 percent jump in quarterly sales on Tuesday, boosted by the inclusion of recently acquired businesses.
Feb 24 Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Pcl:
* FY net loss 512.5 mln baht versus profit of 729.9 mln baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 South African furniture retailer Steinhoff reported a 45 percent jump in quarterly sales on Tuesday, boosted by the inclusion of recently acquired businesses.
Feb 28 General Company for Ceramic and Porcelain Products:
* Reported late on Monday FY net profit of 10.7 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago