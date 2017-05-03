BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Katanga Mining Ltd
* Katanga Mining announces 2017 first quarter production results and date for release of 2017 first quarter financial results
* Katanga Mining - on Sept 11, 2015, co announced decision to suspend processing of copper, cobalt during construction phase of whole ore leach project
* Katanga Mining Ltd - for processing due to plant shutdown, there was no copper or cobalt metal produced for sale in Q1 2017
* Suspension of processing on whole ore leach project continued through Q1 of 2017
* Katanga Mining - whole ore leach prject production is not expected to resume until it is commissioned, which is expected to commence in Q4 2017
* Q1 waste mined 7.5 million tonnes versus 1.1 million tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.