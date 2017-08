May 11 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd

* Katanga mining announces 2017 first quarter financial results, appointment of new chief operating officer and election of directors

* Katanga mining ltd - appointment of deon garbers as chief operating officer

* Katanga mining ltd - qtrly net loss attributable to shareholders $100.9 million versus $113.2 million in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: