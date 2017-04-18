FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kate Spade & Company Q1 sales $271 million
#Market News
April 18, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Kate Spade & Company Q1 sales $271 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Kate Spade & Co

* Kate Spade & Company reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $271 million versus I/B/E/S view $298.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted GAAP earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations including items

* Kate Spade - in light of ongoing review of strategic alternatives; will not be providing forward-looking guidance, hosting conference call

* Kate Spade & Co - qtrly direct-to-consumer comparable sales decline of 2%

* Qtrly direct-to-consumer comparable sales decline of 2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

