BRIEF-Kate Spade & Company Q1 sales $271 million

April 18 (Reuters) - Kate Spade & Co
* Kate Spade & Company reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $271 million versus I/B/E/S view $298.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted GAAP earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations including items
* Kate Spade - in light of ongoing review of strategic alternatives; will not be providing forward-looking guidance, hosting conference call
* Kate Spade & Co - qtrly direct-to-consumer comparable sales decline of 2%
* Qtrly direct-to-consumer comparable sales decline of 2%