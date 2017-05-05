May 5 Kate Spade & Co

* Kate Spade & Co - CEO Craig Leavitt's total compensation for 2016 was $9.8 million versus $10.4 million in 2015

* Kate Spade & Co - Chief Creative Officer Deborah Lloyd's total compensation for 2016 $8.3 million versus $9.7 million in 2015