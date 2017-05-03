BRIEF- Auxilia Q1 net result turns to loss of 312,168 zlotys
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 2.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 4 Kathmandu Holdings Ltd
* Total group sales for the 13 weeks 30 January to 30 April up 11.9% yoy at constant exchange rates
* Q3 same store sales for the same period up 11.5% yoy at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 2.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. ride services company Lyft Inc and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo have launched a self-driving vehicle partnership, bringing together two rivals to dominant ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.
* IN Q1 THE GROUP PRODUCED SHELL EGGS IN THE QUANTITY OF 404 456 THOUSAND ITEMS (31 MARCH 2016: 317 162 THOUSAND) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)