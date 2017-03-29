BRIEF-Katrina Group to expand overseas footprint, enters into mou with Ajisen China

March 29 (Reuters) - Katrina Group Ltd
* katrina to expand overseas footprint, enters into mou with leading restaurant chain operator, Ajisen China
* Proposed collaboration expected to be by way of franchise or joint ventur
* Parties shall negotiate and determine manner of proposed collaboration, whether by way of franchise or joint venture
* Definitive agreement is expected to be negotiated and finalised by first half of 2017
* Katrina and Ajisen China to collaborate in opening restaurants under "so pho" brand in hong kong and prc