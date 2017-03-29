FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Katrina Group to expand overseas footprint, enters into mou with Ajisen China
March 29, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Katrina Group to expand overseas footprint, enters into mou with Ajisen China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Katrina Group Ltd

* katrina to expand overseas footprint, enters into mou with leading restaurant chain operator, Ajisen China

* Proposed collaboration expected to be by way of franchise or joint ventur

* Parties shall negotiate and determine manner of proposed collaboration, whether by way of franchise or joint venture

* Definitive agreement is expected to be negotiated and finalised by first half of 2017

* Katrina and Ajisen China to collaborate in opening restaurants under "so pho" brand in hong kong and prc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

