BRIEF-Katrina Group to expand overseas footprint, enters into mou with Ajisen China

March 29 (Reuters) - Katrina Group Ltd

* katrina to expand overseas footprint, enters into mou with leading restaurant chain operator, Ajisen China

* Proposed collaboration expected to be by way of franchise or joint ventur

* Parties shall negotiate and determine manner of proposed collaboration, whether by way of franchise or joint venture

* Definitive agreement is expected to be negotiated and finalised by first half of 2017

* Katrina and Ajisen China to collaborate in opening restaurants under "so pho" brand in hong kong and prc