July 4 Kawan Food Bhd:

* Proposes bonus issue of 89.9 million new ordinary shares in Kawan

* Proposed bonus issue is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings of kawan group for the fy ending 31 December 2017

* Bonus issue to be credited as fully paid-up on basis of one bonus share for every three existing ordinary shares in Kawan