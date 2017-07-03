EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso down on strong U.S. factory data

(Updates with final prices) SAO PAULO, July 3 The Mexican peso slipped on Thursday after U.S. manufacturing activity increased to its strongest level in nearly three years, driving expectations of faster rate hikes in coming months. An index of U.S. national factory activity tracked by the Institute for Supply Management rose to 57.8 last month, the strongest reading since August 2014, driving U.S. 10-year yields to their highest levels in seven weeks. The figures allaye