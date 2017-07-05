July 5 Kazakh mobile telecommunications operator Kcell:

* Says receives tax claim for 2012 to 2015 period;

* Says tax authority made a total claim of 9.0 billion tenge ($28 million), of which 5.8 billion tenge is for unpaid taxes and 3.2 billion tenge represents fines and penalties for late payment;

* Intends to dispute this claim through the available mechanisms, which include court litigation. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)