* KB Home reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 revenue $1.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $927.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KB Home qtrly deliveries rose 11% to 2,580 homes

* Q2 inventories increased to $3.49 billion

* KB Home - quarter ending backlog value grew 19% to $2.18 billion

* KB Home - qtrly net order value grew 15% to $1.38 billion on a 5% increase in net orders to 3,416

"we are raising our 2017 full-year financial targets"