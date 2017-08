April 14 (Reuters) - KBJ SA:

* Acquires 60 percent stake in Albit Software Sp. z o.o. for 60,000 zlotys ($15,039)

* The company informed about acquisition of stake in Albit Software on March 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9897 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)