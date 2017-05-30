FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KBR ‍estimates operating cash flows for 2017 to range from $100 mln-$200 mln
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-KBR ‍estimates operating cash flows for 2017 to range from $100 mln-$200 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBR to present at KeyBanc capital markets' conference; reaffirms guidance for fiscal year 2017

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.10 to $1.40

* KBR Inc - ‍with resolution of pemex settlement, KBR projects earnings per share to be above mid-point in range for fiscal year 2017​

* KBR - ‍legal costs associated with legacy u.s. Government contracts expected to be approximately $9 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted share in 2017​

* KBR Inc - ‍expected EBITDA range for 2017, which is on same basis as EPS guidance, is $300 million-$350 million

* KBR Inc - ‍estimate for operating cash flows will range from $100 million - $200 million for 2017​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

