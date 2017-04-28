FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KBR Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.26
April 28, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-KBR Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Kbr Inc

* KBR announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.10 to $1.40

* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $1.1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* KBR Inc says estimate for operating cash flows will range from $100 - $200 million for 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KBR Inc - Pemex settlement completed and cash collected in April; to be recorded in Q2 2017

* Says Q1 revenue up driven by recent acquisitions in government services segment and organic growth from contracts with U.S. Military

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KBR Inc - KBR backlog decreased from $10.9 billion as of December 31, 2016 to $10.6 billion as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

