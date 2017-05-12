BRIEF-KBR Inc sees revenue CAGR of 5-8 pct for 2018 thru 2021

May 12 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBR Inc sees revenue CAGR of 5 percent - 8 percent for 2018 thru 2021

* KBR Inc sees 2018 revenue growth rate of 3-5 percent; sees 2018 net income growth rate of 7-10 percent - investor day slides

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $4.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KBR Inc - sees net income CAGR to be 10-15 percent for 2019 through 2021