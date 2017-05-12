FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KBR Inc sees revenue CAGR of 5-8 pct for 2018 thru 2021
May 12, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-KBR Inc sees revenue CAGR of 5-8 pct for 2018 thru 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBR Inc sees revenue CAGR of 5 percent - 8 percent for 2018 thru 2021

* KBR Inc sees 2018 revenue growth rate of 3-5 percent; sees 2018 net income growth rate of 7-10 percent - investor day slides

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $4.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KBR Inc - sees 2018 net income growth rate to be 7-10 percent

* KBR Inc - sees net income CAGR to be 10-15 percent for 2019 through 2021 Source text:(bit.ly/2q8Je6x) Further company coverage:

