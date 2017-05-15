BRIEF-KBR says awarded program alliance contract by Victorian government

May 15 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBR Inc - has been awarded a program alliance contract by victorian government for railroad crossing removal projects in victoria, australia

* KBR - contract value was not disclosed

* KBR - expected revenue from contract will be included in KBR's q2 2017 backlog of unfilled orders for its engineering & construction business

* KBR - alliance has potential to extend contract to remove a further four railroad crossings

* KBR- under terms, co will remove two railroad crossings in integrated alliance with john holland, metro trains and level crossing removal authority