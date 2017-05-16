FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KBR wins two contracts for Eurochem Kingisepp Ammonia
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-KBR wins two contracts for Eurochem Kingisepp Ammonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - KBR Inc

* KBR wins two more contracts for Eurochem Kingisepp Ammonia

* KBR - awarded OTS and reliability based maintenance (rbm) services contracts by JSC Eurochem Northwest for their ammonia plant in Kingisepp, Russia

* KBR - revenue associated with project was undisclosed and will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for t&c business segment in two installments

* KBR Inc - to provide turnkey delivery of OTS and RBM solutions & services for the plant with design capacity of 2,700/2,890 mtpd, or 1 million tonnes/annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

