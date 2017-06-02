FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-KCG Holdings commences a plan to exit its business in Asia
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-KCG Holdings commences a plan to exit its business in Asia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Kcg Holdings Inc

* ‍on May 18 commenced a plan to exit its business in Asia through a shutdown of operations of its wholly-owned subsidiary​

* Total charges related to these activities are expected to be approximately $18 million to $20 million, on a pre-tax basis

* ‍To commence a workforce reduction plan, in order to reduce KCG's expenses and operational complexity​

* ‍workforce reduction plan impacts approximately 12 pct of KCG's workforce​

* Estimates that it will recognize a pre-tax charge in connection with workforce reduction of approximately $10 million during Q2 of 2017

* ‍Cash expenditures are expected to be approximately $12 to $14 million - SEC filing​

* Majority of total charges related to the activities will be recognized in Q2 of 2017 with balance expected to be recognized later in year

* ‍Exit from KCG's Asian and Australian operations is expected to be completed by Q4 of 2017​

* KCG says ‍total charges on shutdown of KCG Asia Pacific and other operations in Asia and Australia, co's exit of forex market making business expected to be about $8-$10 million

* ‍Majority of charges will be recognized in Q2 of 2017 with balance expected to be recognized later in year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.