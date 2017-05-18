BRIEF-Keane Group says to acquire Rockpile Energy for $284.5 mln

May 18 (Reuters) - Keane Group Inc

* Keane announces agreement to acquire Rockpile Energy Services

* Keane will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Rockpile in a cash and stock transaction

* Deal for $284.5 million

* Deal comprised of $135 million in cash, approximately 8.7 million shares of Keane's common stock

* $135 million cash component of deal, $9 million capital expenditure reimbursement and fees and expenses will be funded with $135 million of term loans

* Deal also comprised of about $26.5 million for capital expenditures for 30,000 previously ordered hydraulic fracturing horsepower

* Remaining $17.5 million of $26.5 million total capital expenditures for new horsepower will be funded by operating cash flow throughout build cycle

* Deal includes contingent consideration of up to $20 million through contingent value right if stock price is less than $19.00 a share for a certain period