3 months ago
BRIEF-Kearny Financial authorizes second stock repurchase plan
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Kearny Financial authorizes second stock repurchase plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Kearny Financial Corp

* Kearny financial corp. Announces authorization for second stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Kearny financial - authorized a second stock repurchase plan to acquire up to 8.6 million shares or 10% of company's currently outstanding common stock

* Kearny financial corp - co ultimately repurchased 9.35 million shares under plan announced on may 20 , at total cost of $130.6 million

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.03per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

