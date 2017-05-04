BRIEF-Kellogg company reports 2017 first quarter results

May 4 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co:

* Kellogg company reports 2017 first quarter results

* Kellogg Co - qtrly reported diluted earnings per share $ 0.74

* Says company reaffirms its guidance for currency-neutral operating profit and earnings per share, as well as for cash flow

* Kellogg Co - qtrly comparable diluted earnings per share $ 1.06

* Kellogg Co qtrly reported net sales $3,254 million, down 4.1 percent

* Kellogg Co - qtrly U.S. Morning foods net sales $719 million versus $767 million

* Says " got off to a slow start on net sales, as mentioned previously, but we expect sequential improvement in coming quarters"

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $3.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kellogg Co - on track toward full-year 2017 forecasts for currency-neutral comparable operating profit, earnings and cash flow

* Kellogg Co - qtrly U.S. snacks net sales $781 million versus $832 million

* Kellogg Co - qtrly currency-neutral comparable eps $ 1.09

* Kellogg Co - Q1 reported, currency-neutral comparable net sales decreased, owing to softness in underlying consumption, particularly early in quarter

* Kellogg co - "U.S. Morning foods, U.S. Snacks, and Europe region got off to a soft start to the year"