FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Kellogg company reports 2017 first quarter results
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Kellogg company reports 2017 first quarter results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co:

* Kellogg company reports 2017 first quarter results

* Kellogg Co - qtrly reported diluted earnings per share $ 0.74

* Says company reaffirms its guidance for currency-neutral operating profit and earnings per share, as well as for cash flow

* Kellogg Co - qtrly comparable diluted earnings per share $ 1.06

* Kellogg Co qtrly reported net sales $3,254 million, down 4.1 percent

* Kellogg Co - qtrly U.S. Morning foods net sales $719 million versus $767 million

* Says " got off to a slow start on net sales, as mentioned previously, but we expect sequential improvement in coming quarters"

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $3.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kellogg Co - on track toward full-year 2017 forecasts for currency-neutral comparable operating profit, earnings and cash flow

* Kellogg Co - qtrly U.S. snacks net sales $781 million versus $832 million

* Kellogg Co - qtrly currency-neutral comparable eps $ 1.09

* Kellogg Co - Q1 reported, currency-neutral comparable net sales decreased, owing to softness in underlying consumption, particularly early in quarter

* Kellogg co - "U.S. Morning foods, U.S. Snacks, and Europe region got off to a soft start to the year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.