5 months ago
BRIEF-Kelso Technologies announces financial results for year ended Dec 31, 2016
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Kelso Technologies announces financial results for year ended Dec 31, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Kelso Technologies Inc

* Kelso Technologies Inc.: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016

* Kelso Technologies - trend of for lower than anticipated demand for rail tank cars is expected to continue in early months of 2017

* Kelso Technologies Inc - improved activity for rail tank cars is expected later in 2017

* Kelso Technologies Inc - "continuing to affect our rail tank car division is impact of new regulations for hazardous material tank cars"

* Kelso Technologies Inc - compliance with new DOT-117 regulations must be achieved in early 2018 for crude oil and in 2023 for ethanol

* Kelso Technologies Inc - achievement of compliance with new regulations is expected to improve financial performance of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

