June 28 KemPharm Inc

* KemPharm strengthens adhd prodrug pipeline with development of KP484, a new, super-extended release adhd methylphenidate product candidate

* KemPharm Inc - ‍KP415 end-of-phase 1 meeting with FDA affirms KemPharm's development plan and potential NDA submission as early as late 2018​

* KemPharm Inc - Anticipates that it will initiate a human abuse liability (HAL) program of KP415 beginning in second half of 2017