5 months ago
BRIEF-Kencana Agri says it entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pt Bumi Permai Sentosa, Pt Ldc Indonesia and Louis Dreyfus Company Asia
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 31, 2017 / 3:26 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Kencana Agri says it entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pt Bumi Permai Sentosa, Pt Ldc Indonesia and Louis Dreyfus Company Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Kencana Agri Ltd-

* Company has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pt Bumi Permai Sentosa, Pt Ldc Indonesia and Louis Dreyfus Company Asia

* Company has agreed to dispose of all of its legal and/or beneficial shareholding interests in Kencana Ldc Pte. Ltd. And Pt Dermaga Kencana Indonesia

* Consideration for proposed disposal is us$14.8 million

* Co to dispose of all of its legal and/or beneficial shareholding interests in kencana ldc pte. ltd. And pt dermaga kencana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

