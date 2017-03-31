BRIEF-Kencana Agri says it entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pt Bumi Permai Sentosa, Pt Ldc Indonesia and Louis Dreyfus Company Asia

March 31 (Reuters) - Kencana Agri Ltd-

* Company has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pt Bumi Permai Sentosa, Pt Ldc Indonesia and Louis Dreyfus Company Asia

* Company has agreed to dispose of all of its legal and/or beneficial shareholding interests in Kencana Ldc Pte. Ltd. And Pt Dermaga Kencana Indonesia

* Consideration for proposed disposal is us$14.8 million

