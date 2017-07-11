July 11 Kenedix Retail Reit Corp

* Says it will acquire Aichi-based property for 7.91 billion yen, on Aug. 1

* Says it will take out a loan of 8.5 billion yen on Aug. 1, to acquire the Aichi-based property, interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+0.4 percent and maturity on July 31, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fS3Kh3;goo.gl/PbK6MR

