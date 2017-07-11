BRIEF-IndusInd Bank exec: substantially provided for borrowers being taken to insolvency
July 11 India's Indusind Bank CEO Ramesh Sobti says:
July 11 Kenedix Retail Reit Corp
* Says it will acquire Aichi-based property for 7.91 billion yen, on Aug. 1
* Says it will take out a loan of 8.5 billion yen on Aug. 1, to acquire the Aichi-based property, interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+0.4 percent and maturity on July 31, 2018
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fS3Kh3;goo.gl/PbK6MR
LONDON, July 11 Britain sold 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) of a 40-year index-linked gilt via syndication on Tuesday and attracted orders worth more than 14.8 billion pounds, one of the book-runners on the deal said.