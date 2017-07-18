FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Kenford Group enters share and purchase agreement with China Yuen Capital and China Investment
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
India fumes as Philip Morris targets young people
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris targets young people
End to austerity? Poll exposes rift in Britain's Conservative party
Business
End to austerity? Poll exposes rift in Britain's Conservative party
Missing Chinese scholar rattles compatriots at U.S. colleges
World
Missing Chinese scholar rattles compatriots at U.S. colleges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
July 18, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Kenford Group enters share and purchase agreement with China Yuen Capital and China Investment

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Kenford Group Holdings Ltd:

* Announces acquisition of shares in Kenford Group Holdings Limited by China Yuen Capital Limited

* Company intends to declare and distribute special interim dividend of HK$0.2131 per share to qualifying shareholders

* Vendors, China Yuen Capital and China Investment entered into share purchase agreement

* Trading in shares on stock exchange was halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 July 2017

* Deal for a total consideration of HK$458.2 million

* Application has been made for resumption of trading with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 19 July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.