4 months ago
BRIEF-Kennametal reports Q3 earnings per share $0.48
April 25, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Kennametal reports Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Kennametal Inc

* Kennametal announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 sales $529 million versus I/B/E/S view $515.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 to $1.60

* Restructuring programs are currently expected to produce combined annual ongoing pre-tax permanent savings of $165-$180 million

* Kennametal Inc - current period reported results included restructuring and related charges of $0.12 per share

* Now expects FY free operating cash flow to be in range of $60 to $80 million, a decrease from previous outlook of $90 to $110 million

* Expects 2017 free operating cash flow to be in range of $60 to $80 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

