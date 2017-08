April 28 (Reuters) - CEZ AS

* Czech company Kennial, controlled by Arca Capital, won't buy apartments in Prague-Pisnice from CEZ, a spokeswoman said

* CEZ announced in January it had picked Kennial to buy 739 apartments there for CZK 1.31 billion ($53.16 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.6410 Czech crowns) (Prague Newsroom)