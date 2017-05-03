BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Kenon Holdings Ltd
* Kenon announces Energuate's issuance of $330 million senior notes and entry into $120 million loan
* Kenon Holdings Ltd - notes accrue interest at a rate of 5.875% and will be payable semi-annually, with final maturity occurring in May 2027
* Kenon Holdings Ltd - proceeds of notes and loan were used to repay in full certain energuate indebtedness
* Kenon Holdings Ltd - proceeds will be used to repay IC Power's $120 million ICPDH credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.