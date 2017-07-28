BRIEF-Kenon announces updates in connection with unit's public offering of shares, listing on TASE

July 28 (Reuters) - Kenon Holdings Ltd

* Kenon announces updates in connection with its subsidiary OPC's public offering of shares and listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

* Kenon holdings ltd - IC Power Ltd.'s unit filed a second draft prospectus with Israel Securities Authority

* Kenon holdings - filing of second draft prospectus with Israel Securities Authority is in connection with contemplated IPO of shares in Israel

* Kenon holdings - Unit filed second draft prospectus related to contemplated IPO of its shares in Israel and a listing on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange​