Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Kenon Holdings Ltd:
* Kenon Holdings says Qoros, Quantum, Wuhu Chery Automobile Investment and New China-based investor, entered into an investment agreement - SEC filing
* Qoros, Quantum And Wuhu Chery’s investment agreement with Yibin Municipal Government, which was announced on April 6 wont take effect
* Yibin will not make an equity investment in Qoros
* Agreement provides for new investor investing about RMB6.5 Billion (about $942 million) in Qoros for controlling interest in Qoros Source text (bit.ly/2tawhrO) Further company coverage:
* Pound slides to 2-mth low with higher rate hopes doused (Adds details and quotes, updates prices)