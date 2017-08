May 10 (Reuters) - Kcb Group Plc:

* quarter ended march 2017 group total interest income of 14.11 billion shillings versus 16.63 billion shillings year ago

* quarter ended march 2017 group profit before tax and exceptional items of 6.59 billion shillings versus 6.61 billion shilling year ago